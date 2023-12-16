Public opinion long before legal judgment

Recently the Indian high commissioner in Canada advised people, without exception, to avoid any opinion on an allegation that India had a hand in an assassination before a court conviction. However, the public does form its own opinion. Moreover, the court takes a whole generation to decide. For example, the public does have an opinion on old cases, for example, on the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi, or the anti-Sikh and Gujarat riots.

Likewise with allegations of corruption — do you remember the position of T T Krishnamachari in the 1950s LIC scam? Was there a 2G or coal