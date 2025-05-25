Pursue trade deals, but focus equally on enhancing industry competitiveness

India is negotiating trade agreements with the developed countries in the west while its trade relations with Bangladesh and Turkey are worsening somewhat.

Last week, our commerce minister held detailed discussions with the United States Trade Representative with the intent to conclude the first tranche of a bilateral trade agreement between the two countries as quickly as possible. A team of officials from the commerce ministry went to Brussels to discuss with the officials of the European Union on the way forward for an early harvest free trade agreement. The government has already concluded a mini trade deal with the