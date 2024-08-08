Purvodaya for eastern revival

From the solar chakras of Konark to the tea-scented breezes of Darjeeling, from Nalanda's phoenix-like resurgence to the Brahmaputra’s life-giving pulse, eastern India ascends not as a lone star but as the lodestar in India’s competitiveness odyssey.

Budget 2024 amplifies this strategic pivot through the Purvodaya initiative, a plan for the all-round development of the eastern part of India. It recognises that unlocking the East’s diverse factor endowments — from Odisha’s mineral wealth to Andhra’s coastal corridors, from Bihar’s agricultural heartland to Jharkhand’s industrial potential, and from West Bengal’s dynamic services sector to its strategic trade gateways