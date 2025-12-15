Rate cut amid strong growth signals that monetary policy needs good data

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy rate cut on December 6 took many analysts by surprise. It came just after the government reported that the economy was growing at a staggering rate of 8.2 per cent. According to the standard macroeconomics playbook, when an economy is growing so fast, central banks are expected to tighten monetary policy — meaning they raise rates pre-emptively — to control inflationary pressures and stop the economy from growing too quickly.

This time, however, the situation was different because inflation has been running at less than one per cent. This comfortable price environment gave