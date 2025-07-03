Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / RBI's change in project finance rules may sow the seeds of a future crisis

RBI's change in project finance rules may sow the seeds of a future crisis

Given that the project does not generate any revenue at this stage, loan repayment generally starts after the construction is over and the project has begun operations

rbi reserve bank of india
premium

A strict way of dealing with such loans is to classify them as non-performing assets (NPAs) and start recovery proceedings

Prasanna Tantri
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent project financing guidelines have led to much cheer in the stock markets. One highlight is that the provisioning requirement on project finance is now 1 per cent, instead of 5 per cent proposed in the discussion paper issued earlier. Many lenders feared that a blanket requirement of 5 per cent, provisioning would absorb all capital and slow down lending. Thus, the RBI has avoided a short-term slowdown in economic activity. However, are these guidelines net positive from a long-term point of view, or are some tweaks necessary, given our experience of the Indian
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion RBI finance sector stock markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon