RBI MPC meeting 2025: Fiscal monetary harmony for economic growth

After the pro-consumption pivot the government made in its Budget, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), too, has come to the party. Indeed, after two years of keeping rates on hold at 6.5 per cent, the Monetary Policy Committee in the first meeting under Governor Sanjay Malhotra did not disappoint and delivered a monetary stimulus in the form of a 25 basis point rate cut, supplementing the liquidity injections it had undertaken two weeks ago. The decision to cut rates and to keep the stance neutral was unanimous as well.
After a period of tackling contradicting objectives, the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper