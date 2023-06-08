RBI puts bank boards on notice

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
The conference room at the five-star hotel is packed with around 200 private bank directors, chairmen and CEOs (a bad case of concentration risk, you might think). The Reserve Bank of India governor arrives at 10 am on the dot. Thereafter, the RBI’s first-ever interaction with the boards of private banks, which took place late last month, proceeds with almost Republic Day parade-like precision.
The addresses by the governor and two deputy governors stick to the allotted time. So do the presentations by chief general managers and the open house interaction with executive directors. The seating arrangements have been thought through, with bank directors seated from the stage in descending order of the size of the bank. Tea breaks and the lunch break commence and close at the specified timings. There are no technical glitches, no disruptive movements into and out of the conference room, no annoying cross-talk. The programme closes at 5 pm as scheduled.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or