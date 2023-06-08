RBI puts bank boards on notice

The addresses by the governor and two deputy governors stick to the allotted time. So do the presentations by chief general managers and the open house interaction with executive directors. The seating arrangements have been thought through, with bank directors seated from the stage in descending order of the size of the bank. Tea breaks and the lunch break commence and close at the specified timings. There are no technical glitches, no disruptive movements into and out of the conference room, no annoying cross-talk. The programme closes at 5 pm as scheduled.

The conference room at the five-star hotel is packed with around 200 private bank directors, chairmen and CEOs (a bad case of concentration risk, you might think). The Reserve Bank of India governor arrives at 10 am on the dot. Thereafter, the RBI’s first-ever interaction with the boards of private banks, which took place late last month, proceeds with almost Republic Day parade-like precision.