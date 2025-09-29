Monday, September 29, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reading the tea leaves on consumption: Rural strong, urban to follow

Reading the tea leaves on consumption: Rural strong, urban to follow

Urban consumer perceptions on the economic situation are still in the negative zone, though getting progressively less negative from January 2025

The positive effects of the price drop will slowly unfold over the next year, as the urban consumers’ reality and sentiment improve.

Rama Bijapurkar
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Are we on the verge of a phenomenal unleashing of  consumption? This column takes a consumer-based stab at assessing what may happen — consumer-based assessments explain phenomena better than company performance-based, or worse still, listed-company performance-based assessments. 
Let’s examine the situation of the three major drivers of household consumption growth: When people get more money — whether earned, borrowed, or through welfare; when things people want to buy become cheaper or when the cost of loans become cheaper; and when people feel the economic environment is getting better and there is nothing lurking in the future
