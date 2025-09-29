Reading the tea leaves on consumption: Rural strong, urban to follow

Are we on the verge of a phenomenal unleashing of consumption? This column takes a consumer-based stab at assessing what may happen — consumer-based assessments explain phenomena better than company performance-based, or worse still, listed-company performance-based assessments.

Let’s examine the situation of the three major drivers of household consumption growth: When people get more money — whether earned, borrowed, or through welfare; when things people want to buy become cheaper or when the cost of loans become cheaper; and when people feel the economic environment is getting better and there is nothing lurking in the future