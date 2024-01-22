Red Sea impact: Who would a price rise hurt the most?

Indications are that the Houthis cannot be subdued quickly. The six attacks by the US and UK on them between January 12 and 19 have not had the desired effect

As the "Ram lehar (Ram wave)" builds up, it could be threatened by counter-currents rising in the Red Sea. The Indian economy will not remain untouched by the effect of Houthi attacks. Indian exports and imports will be adversely affected if the Red Sea route to Europe, parts of Africa and the US East Coast cannot be used.

As the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas expands to a larger regional theatre, the Houthis have joined on the side of Hamas. They are members of the Ansar Allah movement, a Shia militia believed to be backed by Iran. Their