Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Red Sea impact: Who would a price rise hurt the most?

The Indian economy will not remain untouched by the effect of Houthi attacks. Indian exports and imports will be adversely affected if the Red Sea route cannot be used

Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal
Premium

Indications are that the Houthis cannot be subdued quickly. The six attacks by the US and UK on them between January 12 and 19 have not had the desired effect

Bharat Bhushan
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 8:30 AM IST
As the "Ram lehar (Ram wave)" builds up, it could be threatened by counter-currents rising in the Red Sea. The Indian economy will not remain untouched by the effect of Houthi attacks. Indian exports and imports will be adversely affected if the Red Sea route to Europe, parts of Africa and the US East Coast cannot be used.

As the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas expands to a larger regional theatre, the Houthis have joined on the side of Hamas. They are members of the Ansar Allah movement, a Shia militia believed to be backed by Iran. Their
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Houthi rebels drag India into Red Sea crisis

Latest Houthi threat in Suez Canal to impact Indian shipping further

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

Red Sea-Somali piracy shakes shipping industry, international trade

Leaf out of China's playbook: India may create green channel for e-commerce

Reorienting policy towards West Asia, chasing the Hindu vote at home

Bangladesh: A pyrrhic victory for Sheikh Hasina's Awami League

Kharge as PM candidate: A pre-election gambit

No jobs and a bleak future: Has the political class failed India's youth?

'Selfie-points' in universities: What purpose do they serve?

Survival and growth of FPOs

Reconfiguration of global trade and FDI

Buyer not bound by one-sided contract

How technology is changing the office: Cubicle to wall colours and lighting

Govt needs to expand reach of Indian epics like Ramayana

Topics : Exports imports Indian Economy Indian exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayBilkis Bano CaseICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon