Red Sea shipping route may stay open, if Israel-Hamas truce continues

Last week, the Houthi rebels who control most of western Yemen and access to the Red Sea, announced suspension of attacks on non-Israeli vessels carrying commercial cargo through the Red Sea, following the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. They also released ‘Galaxy Leader’, a vessel they had hijacked in September 2023, and its 25 crew members they had taken hostage. The major western shipping lines have said they will not be rushing to use the Red Sea route soon and that the previously announced transit disruption surcharges for all cargo on vessels affected by the disruptions remain in effect