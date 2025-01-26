Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 11:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Red Sea shipping route may stay open, if Israel-Hamas truce continues

Red Sea shipping route may stay open, if Israel-Hamas truce continues

In the last 14 months, the Houthis, using shore-to-ship missiles procured from Iran, have targeted about 200 vessels in the Red Sea

Red Sea
Premium

The United States may not get much involved militarily as very little of its cargo moves through the Red Sea. (Red Sea | Photo: Bloomberg)

TNC Rajagopalan Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, the Houthi rebels who control most of western Yemen and access to the Red Sea, announced suspension of attacks on non-Israeli vessels carrying commercial cargo through the Red Sea, following the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. They also released ‘Galaxy Leader’, a vessel they had hijacked in September 2023, and its 25 crew members they had taken hostage. The major western shipping lines have said they will not be rushing to use the Red Sea route soon and that the previously announced transit disruption surcharges for all cargo on vessels affected by the disruptions remain in effect
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Israel-Palestine israel Yemen Hamas Gaza conflict Gaza

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon