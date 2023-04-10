Reducing inflation without raising interest rates

The question is: Can we have an alternative policy that can fight inflation with fewer side effects? The answer is, yes.

A rise in the repo rate could have hurt not only economic growth but could have also lowered bond prices. A fall in bond prices can affect assets of banks — notwithstanding the accounting norms. And, banking stability has become important in the light of the tragedy at Silicon Valley Bank in the US and Credit Suisse in Europe in recent weeks. There is now some concern in India as well, though this is often not explicitly stated.