close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Reducing inflation without raising interest rates

It is unfortunate that many see monetary policy and interest rate policy as synonyms. They are not

Gurbachan Singh
Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The target inflation rate is 4 per cent in India. So, the recent Consumer Price Index-based inflation rate at 6.4 per cent is 2.4 percentage points, or 60 per cent (2.4/4 x 100) higher than the target rate. Even the core inflation is somewhat stubborn at close to 6 per cent. And yet, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not raise the repo rate in its meeting on April 6. Why?
A rise in the repo rate could have hurt not only economic growth but could have also lowered bond prices. A fall in bond prices can affect assets of banks — notwithstanding the accounting norms. And, banking stability has become important in the light of the tragedy at Silicon Valley Bank in the US and Credit Suisse in Europe in recent weeks. There is now some concern in India as well, though this is often not explicitly stated.
The question is: Can we have an alternative policy that can fight inflation with fewer side effects? The answer is, yes. 
Or

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC increases repo rate by 25 bps, pegs FY24 inflation at 5.3%

A suggestion to the IMF on inflation

Short selling in US and India

Removing barriers to entry

Towards a meaningful market economy

Inflation targeting in letter and spirit

A potent channel

The Pawar gambit: Why did the Maratha strongman come to Adani's defence?

Key FTP changes that didn't find mention in the highlights

Wealth creation is simple but not easy, requires discipline

Rolling the dice on growth

Topics : Inflation | Interest Rates | monetary policy

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

Food for thought

Image
5 min read
Premium

Broadcasting as a public good

Image
5 min read
Premium

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

The lure of local media

Image
5 min read
Premium

Will the global economy bend or break?

Image
7 min read
Premium

The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy

Image
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon