Reflections from the US

I had the opportunity to spend some time with global investors and allocators in the US—many of whom represent sophisticated long-term capital and are thought leaders in their field. I was also there just as the Indian election results were being announced that very week. Here are some of my key takeaways:

There was surprise at the election results, as they were very much against the consensus, but no panic. Everyone was happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was back, as they could not understand the economics of the Congress. Some were concerned about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s