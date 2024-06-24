Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Reflections from the US

India remains a prized long-term bet, but investors are hesitant due to concerns over valuation

market
Premium

ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA

Akash Prakash
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 10:26 PM IST
I had the opportunity to spend some time with global investors and allocators in the US—many of whom represent sophisticated long-term capital and are thought leaders in their field. I was also there just as the Indian election results were being announced that very week. Here are some of my key takeaways:

There was surprise at the election results, as they were very much against the consensus, but no panic. Everyone was happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was back, as they could not understand the economics of the Congress. Some were concerned about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Markets market valuation GDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon