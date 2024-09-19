Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Regulation.ai@India: Striking a balance between innovation and safety

Regulation.ai@India: Striking a balance between innovation and safety

India must not delay implementing comprehensive AI regulations to ensure technology serves humanity's best interests and upholds core values

AI, Artificial Intelligence
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajay Kumar
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 9:52 PM IST
The European Union led the way in data protection by introducing the General Data Protection Regulation in 2018. Now, it has again taken the lead with the AI Act, aimed at preventing potential harms from uncontrolled artificial intelligence (AI) use. India, which took nearly five additional years to implement its Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, cannot afford a similar delay with its AI regulation.

The discussion around the need for AI regulation is increasingly relevant because AI, in the hands of malicious actors, poses significant risks to society. AI can easily compromise cybersecurity, jeopardising the entire
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon