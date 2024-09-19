Regulation.ai@India: Striking a balance between innovation and safety

The European Union led the way in data protection by introducing the General Data Protection Regulation in 2018. Now, it has again taken the lead with the AI Act, aimed at preventing potential harms from uncontrolled artificial intelligence (AI) use. India, which took nearly five additional years to implement its Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, cannot afford a similar delay with its AI regulation.

The discussion around the need for AI regulation is increasingly relevant because AI, in the hands of malicious actors, poses significant risks to society. AI can easily compromise cybersecurity, jeopardising the entire