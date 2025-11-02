Regulators have an issue to solve: Balancing dynamic pricing's cost

Consumers are a worried lot as dynamic pricing is increasingly applied in their daily lives. The practice involves charging different prices to different consumers for the same product. A chocolate factory in the United States recently adopted dynamic pricing to adjust for turbulent cocoa markets. Surge pricing by cab aggregators during peak hours is another example. Last year, the United Kingdom’s competition authority launched a probe into surge-based sales of concert tickets. India saw this trend after Covid-19 in the form of smaller packages of grocery items, and in the sale of airline tickets requiring government intervention after