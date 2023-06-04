Restrictions on foreign spends erode Brand India

India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) is another testament to its soft power. It enables ordinary Indian citizens to venture overseas, where they are

On one occasion, Narayan and his trade association colleagues were attending a major exhibition overseas. On identifying their Indian origin through their name tags, the global marketing head of the event’s main sponsor excused himself from the other delegates he was attending to. He came over to greet them and answer their queries, depicting India’s growing international clout. Such experiences are not confined to businesspersons; India’s soft power is palpable in various spheres.