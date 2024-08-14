Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Revising the consumption basket

Revising the consumption basket

Changing the components of the consumer price index is a detail-oriented exercise that requires the attention of all stakeholders

retail inflation
Premium

S ChandrasekharAmitava Saha
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:33 PM IST
Food inflation continues to be in the news. A research article published in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) January 2024 monthly bulletin made a strong case for understanding the behaviour of food inflation and why it needs to be taken into account for the conduct of monetary policy. Speaking after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee in August 2024, the Governor of the RBI opined that “food inflation pressures cannot be ignored”. For reasons outlined below, discussions on food inflation will become more nuanced once the consumption basket is revised in line with the patterns
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon