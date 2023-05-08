close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Roads, traffic and GDP

Addressing the problem of slow and chaotic traffic movement could enhance productivity and welfare in India

Gurbachan Singh
growth, profit, loss, currency, debt, reforms, investment, recovery, revival, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

We are all familiar with the chaotic and slow movement of traffic on roads in many parts of India. And, this happens year after year. It is not that the public authorities are insensitive to this serious problem, but as the French saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
The chaotic and slow traffic movement causes significant wastage of time and energy, which in turn affects productivity and gross domestic product (GDP). This is not to say that a significant improvement in traffic movement can lead to a big change in the growth rate of GDP. But policy to improve traffic movement is a part of a much larger collection of “small” policy changes, and that collection as a whole can make a big difference to the growth rate of GDP, which has been low relative to the potential. This column is considering one of the very many “small” things that can make a difference.
In any case, improving traffic movement
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists

Robust activity in services sector holds up 6.3% GDP growth in Q2

India GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in Q3; FY23 estimate retained at 7%

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

Indian GDP pegged to grow at 7% in FY23: NSO's advance estimates

Reducing inflation without raising interest rates

A suggestion to the IMF on inflation

Short selling in US and India

Removing barriers to entry

Towards a meaningful market economy

The tap still left open

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Challenging SC judgment on validity of pre-import condition may not succeed

Behind the K-shaped growth

A new fear of AI dawning?

Topics : BS Opinion Indian Economy GDP

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Roads, traffic and GDP

growth, profit, loss, currency, debt, reforms, investment, recovery, revival, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp
5 min read
Premium

The tap still left open

Illustration
6 min read
Premium

Emergency ends

Photo: ANI
3 min read
Premium

Extending liability

black money
3 min read
Premium

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Manipur violence
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Manipur violence
6 min read
Premium

Challenging SC judgment on validity of pre-import condition may not succeed

Imports
3 min read
Premium

The tap still left open

Illustration
6 min read
Premium

Roads, traffic and GDP

growth, profit, loss, currency, debt, reforms, investment, recovery, revival, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon