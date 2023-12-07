Sensex (-0.19%)
69521.69 -132.04
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
44495.00 + 262.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6772.10 + 28.50
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46841.40 + 6.85
Heatmap

Safety, a cost and an opportunity

If safety standards are raised carefully, not only will the public become safer, but the GDP can also grow a little faster

Cyclone Michaung
Premium

Gurbachan Singh
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Cyclone Michaung is wreaking havoc in Tamil Nadu. Though 41 construction workers were finally saved from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel after 17 days of rescue operations in Uttarakhand, this happy ending is more the exception than the rule in India.

The lack of safety is actually all-pervasive and runs deep in the Indian system. There is a need for the expansion of safety features in constructions, transport arrangements, working conditions, scavenging, public places, tourism, hospitals, educational institutions, and so on. And, of course, there is a need for air, water, and food that are safe. Also, we need greater safety from “natural” calamities. Finally, citizens require safeguarding from random “factors” such as stray dogs on the streets, road rage, gas
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Bracing for Biparjoy: Cyclones hitting India's coasts become more frequent

LIVE: 50,000 to stage protest in Delhi to demand hike in minimum pension

Cyclone Biparjoy: 10 things you should know after 12 hours of landfall

LIVE news: Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana CM on December 7

Aiming beyond 7% growth

Learnings from Chennai

Indian internet has an over-the-top question to settle

Nationalism is back, and it's a good thing

Public procurement for Make in India

Topics : Reserve Bank of India GDP GDP growth Cyclone Tamil Nadu

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon