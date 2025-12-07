Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Sanjay Malhotra's first year as RBI governor: Stability with reforms

Sanjay Malhotra's first year as RBI governor: Stability with reforms

The RBI under him prizes stability, yet remains open to reform. The onus is on the banking industry to prove it deserves Malhotra's trust

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor
premium

The RBI also raised the limit for lending by banks against shares, units of real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts, and abolished the ceiling on loans against listed debt securities. (Photo: PTI)

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Those who have seen Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra in his earlier avatars as the chairman and managing director of REC Ltd, secretary of financial services in the Ministry of Finance, and revenue secretary, are familiar with his hands-on approach.
 
At group meetings, he would take copious notes. If the group met again, even months later, everyone would be on high alert, for Malhotra might well refer to a point raised in the past meeting for a clarification or even a fresh round of discussion. Bankers and heads of other regulated entities are, probably, experiencing the same
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : RBI RBI Governor Finance Ministry RBI repo rate BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon