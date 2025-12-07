Sanjay Malhotra's first year as RBI governor: Stability with reforms

Those who have seen Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra in his earlier avatars as the chairman and managing director of REC Ltd, secretary of financial services in the Ministry of Finance, and revenue secretary, are familiar with his hands-on approach.

At group meetings, he would take copious notes. If the group met again, even months later, everyone would be on high alert, for Malhotra might well refer to a point raised in the past meeting for a clarification or even a fresh round of discussion. Bankers and heads of other regulated entities are, probably, experiencing the same