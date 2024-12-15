Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Savings-investment conundrum: Domestic savings key to sustainable growth

Savings-investment conundrum: Domestic savings key to sustainable growth

For growth to be sustainable, it must be financed by higher gross domestic savings because there is not much space to do so through external borrowing

investment
Premium

India’s corporate sector turned from a very large net borrower to only a small deficit (to surplus) sector recently

Nikhil Gupta Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s (nominal) investment was about 33 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the past two years and is likely to be at similar levels in 2024-25 (FY25) as well (it was 33.8 per cent of GDP in H1FY25, the same as in H1FY24), better than the 31 per cent of GDP in the pre-pandemic years. More importantly, India’s current account deficit (CAD) was only 0.7 per cent of GDP in FY24 and likely at 1.6 per cent of GDP in H1FY25, compared to 1.2 per cent in H1FY24. With the CAD at around 1 per cent of GDP
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Investment BS Opinion Gross domestic product

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon