Home / Opinion / Columns / SBI at 70: A legacy institution that mirrors India's economic rise

SBI at 70: A legacy institution that mirrors India's economic rise

Who says the elephant can't dance? The theme that runs through the bank's 70-year lifespan is its willingness to change in sync with time

SBI, State Bank Of India
Today, SBI has an exposure of close to Rs 20 crore involving at least 2,200 cobblers across 21 states under the PM Vishwakarma scheme. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
8 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On Tuesday, July 1, the nation’s largest lender, the State Bank of India, will turn 70. Happy Birthday, SBI.
 
The roots of SBI lie in the first decade of the 19th century, when the Bank of Calcutta (later renamed the Bank of Bengal) was set up in June 1806. Its current avatar is the result of the conversion of the Imperial Bank of India, following recommendation of the All-India Credit Survey Committee, via the State Bank of India Act, 1955. The mandate was to extend banking facilities to unbanked regions and serve the credit needs of rural India.
 
A July
