Sebi at age 31. Or is it 35?

Sebi is now marking the 35th anniversary of the work begun by this team. This team envisioned the role of a securities regulator in India, and wrote the first draft of what became the Sebi Act.

Policy thinkers in India had understood the requirement for a securities market regulator in the 1980s. Well before the Act was passed, on April 12 1988, a non-statutory Sebi was constituted, through an administrative resolution of the Government of India. The economist Surendra Dave was the founding chairman, and he chose a team, mostly comprising IDBI officers, to help him create the new organisation.