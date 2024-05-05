Sequence of returns' big impact on final corpus

Prem invests Rs 1 lakh per annum for 30 years, earning 12 per cent per annum for the first 15 years and 6 per cent for the next 15 years. Suresh also invests Rs 1 lakh per annum for 30 years, but earns 6 per cent per annum for the first 15 years and 12 per cent for the subsequent 15 years. Both invest the same amount and earn the same return — a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.96 per cent over 30 years. Only the sequence of returns is different.

Would both Suresh and Prem end up with