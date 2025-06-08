SEZ Rules amended to attract more investments, facilitate operations

Last Tuesday, the government amended some provisions in the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Rules, 2006, in the hope of attracting more investments and providing greater flexibility in the operations.

The minimum contiguous land area requirement is now reduced from 50 hectares to 10 hectares for setting up SEZs exclusively for manufacturing semiconductors or electronic components including display module sub-assemblies, various other module sub-assemblies, printed circuit boards, lithium-ion battery cells, mobile and information technology (IT) hardware components, hearables, and wearables. In Gujarat, SEZs for textiles and textile articles can now be set up with a minimum 4 hectares of contiguous