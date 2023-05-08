Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
The volatile situation in Manipur will no doubt be brought under control by the large-scale deployment of the Army and Central paramilitary forces. However, that will not detract from the fact that the state is witnessing governance failure by the N Biren Singh-led government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Churches, homes and other properties belonging to Kuki tribals were burnt down in clashes with the majority Meitei community. A police armoury has been looted, and both sides are using snatched weapons. More than 50 individuals have lost their lives. There is a danger that the ethnic violence may spread to neighbouring states – non-Meiteis are evacuating Imphal. These are more than adequate indicators of the state government's failure.
Manipur has been rife with ethnic tensions for long. The Meiteis, who are Vaishnavite Hindus, are the majority population of the state (53 per cent) but occupy only 10 per cent of its lan
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or