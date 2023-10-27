close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Shivraj's central problem

In 2018, Mr Chouhan became chief minister for the fourth time with some support from Mr Scindia. This time, nothing can be said with any certainty

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM, Madhya Pradesh
Premium

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM, Madhya Pradesh (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Is this Assembly election going to spell the end of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s career in state politics?

He is keeping his fingers crossed. He was announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Budhni on the party’s fifth list. When his name did not figure on the first four, addressing people in his constituency, Mr Chouhan asked: “Bataiye, chunav ladun ya nahi? Yahan se ladun ya nahin” (should I contest the election? Should I contest from
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan

No policy for troubled times: Does inflation targeting really work?

GST tribunal: Off to a good start

Zerodha vs Groww = VC vs bootstrap

Unprecedented rise in India-Saudi strategic relations

When the regulated become the regulator

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Shivaraj Singh Chouhan BJP Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections BS Opinion

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon