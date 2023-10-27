Shivraj's central problem

Is this Assembly election going to spell the end of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s career in state politics?

He is keeping his fingers crossed. He was announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Budhni on the party’s fifth list. When his name did not figure on the first four, addressing people in his constituency, Mr Chouhan asked: “Bataiye, chunav ladun ya nahi? Yahan se ladun ya nahin” (should I contest the election? Should I contest from