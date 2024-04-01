Sensex (    %)
                             
Should I-T babus or voters decide the fate of the Congress?

It can be nobody's case that I-T Department must not do its job. However, blindly following bureaucratic rules cannot be allowed to tamper with democratic processes on the eve of the general election

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, rahul, sonia, AICC hedqaters
Premium

What is curious is that most Congress leaders from whom undeclared cash was recovered claimed to the I-T authorities that the money belonged to the Congress party. | (Photo: PTI)

Bharat Bhushan
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 8:30 AM IST
After the Congress party received an income tax (I-T) demand of Rs 1700 crore, its leader Rahul Gandhi promised that "when the government changes," the party would take exemplary action against those who have destroyed democracy. The big uncertainty is whether the Congress party will survive to deliver on this promise. 

If the I-T Department's demands of penalty plus interest are not met, the Congress's properties across India are likely to be attached. The party claims its bank accounts have already been emptied and effectively frozen. The new income tax demands will effectively have wound up the Congress' operations nationwide. 
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

