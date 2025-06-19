Friday, June 20, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Smart glasses: Can the Apple's new device change how we capture moments?

Smart glasses: Can the Apple's new device change how we capture moments?

For smart glasses to get past the chasm, brands will have to do a lot more than just lower prices, though that will help. They will have to actively create use case scenarios

Apple AI glasses
premium

Apple AI glasses | Credit: Bloomberg

Ambi Parameswaran
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

“Apple plans smart glasses for 2026 as part of AI Push”, read the headline of an article in this newspaper (May 26, 2025). With Meta having stolen the lead with its Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, Apple has its task cut out. Can it do to the smart glasses market what it did with mobile phones when it launched the iPhone in June 2007? 
Looking back, Apple was not the first to launch a mobile phone. Brands such as Nokia, Motorola and Sony had beaten it to it.  BlackBerry had the enterprise market in its vice-like grip, with even Barack
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Apple iPhone smart glass Apple Mobile phone
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon