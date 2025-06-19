Smart glasses: Can the Apple's new device change how we capture moments?

“Apple plans smart glasses for 2026 as part of AI Push”, read the headline of an article in this newspaper (May 26, 2025). With Meta having stolen the lead with its Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, Apple has its task cut out. Can it do to the smart glasses market what it did with mobile phones when it launched the iPhone in June 2007?

Looking back, Apple was not the first to launch a mobile phone. Brands such as Nokia, Motorola and Sony had beaten it to it. BlackBerry had the enterprise market in its vice-like grip, with even Barack