Speed dating by Nitish and why the BJP embraced him

Normally, chief ministers resign to fight another day. However, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar , leader of the Janata Dal United, or JD (U), is different. He has resigned four times in the last decade, only to be sworn into the same job within hours.

In yet another flip-flop, he rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday. Not for nothing is Sushasan Babu (Mr Good Governance) being ridiculed as Paltu Ram (Mr Somersault).

The latest turnaround is the result of compulsions, both of his old adversary and newfound love, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and of his