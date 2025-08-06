Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Stakes for India and the US are very high, need a win-win trade deal

Stakes for India and the US are very high, need a win-win trade deal

Even the 27 collective countries of the European Union - despite having a much larger market than the United States

Tariff | Illustration: Binay Sinha
premium

India is now as badly off as Brazil, Switzerland, and South Africa. | File Image

Ajay Chhibber New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swami Vivekananda said it best: “We enter the world like a gymnasium, to make ourselves strong.” But the world trading system — under Donald Trump’s whimsical tariffs — is beginning to resemble a wrestling mat rather than a gymnasium. Mr Trump has managed to swing trade deals in his favour by negotiating with each country individually. Even the 27 collective countries of the European Union — despite having a much larger market than the United States — have caved in to his pressure. So far, only China has stood up to him, leveraging its monopoly in rare earths. 
India, whose
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : European Union United States BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon