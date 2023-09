These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

When INDIA gets angry

A new dawn for microfinance

Growth needs more electricity

Money can't be accepted once booking annulled

Non-disclosure doesn't apply to known facts

45% of property seekers in NCR want to buy 3BHK homes: CII-Anarock report

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hands over 76 flats built on Atiq Ahmed's seized land

5,500 flats in Delhi up for grabs in DDA's fourth phase housing scheme

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

DDA flats 2023: All Dwarka units sold out in the first few hours of booking

Sarita Mishra had booked a flat in Divyam Heights in Andheri, Mumbai, which was to be jointly developed by two promoters: Harsh Constructions and Siddhivinayak Developers. According to the registered

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com