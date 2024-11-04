Startup fever grips India: What economic challenges, surprises lie ahead?

“My brother has committed suicide, I think,” said a familiar voice on a phone call in the early morning.

“Oh god, what happened?” I asked.

“He had pledged our family home to a bank to borrow money for his startup and then he couldn’t repay the loan. So, the bank possessed the home and has asked all our family members, including our old grandparents, to vacate it … and they have nowhere else to go! I think that’s why he has swallowed some pills and is not waking up today!”

I was so shocked that I found myself speechless; mercifully,