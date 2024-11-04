Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Startup fever grips India: What economic challenges, surprises lie ahead?

Startup fever grips India: What economic challenges, surprises lie ahead?

Is it likely that startups that listen carefully to what Tim Berners-Lee has to say are the ones that will thrive in tomorrow's world (the so-called Web 3.0)?

Startup fever grips India: What economic challenges, surprises lie ahead?
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ajit Balakrishnan
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

“My brother has committed suicide, I think,” said a familiar voice on a phone call in the early morning.
 
“Oh god, what happened?” I asked.
 
“He had pledged our family home to a bank to borrow money for his startup and then he couldn’t repay the loan. So, the bank possessed the home and has asked all our family members, including our old grandparents, to vacate it … and they have nowhere else to go! I think that’s why he has swallowed some pills and is not waking up today!”
 
I was so shocked that I found myself speechless; mercifully,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion World Wide Web Startups Economic challenge

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon