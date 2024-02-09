Status quo: Das has promises to keep...

At the end of the three-day meeting of the central bank’s rate-setting body, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das once again announced his commitment to bottle the inflation genie first before any rate action. The monetary policy, his statement says, must continue to be actively disinflationary to align inflation to the target of 4 per cent on a durable basis.



The MPC also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure fuller transmission of the 250 basis points hike in the policy rate between May 2020 and February 2023, raising it