Strategy for FDI by Indian firms: A 2x2 classification for the leadership

All important global firms are multinationals. Many large Indian firms have initiated overseas FDI (foreign direct investment) activities. As yet, this is a field where the playbook and the capabilities are at an early stage.

Watching global firms utilising services production in India offers insights into the role of FDI. Global firms have played all possible pathways to meet their objective of harnessing the Indian workforce. They send work through arm’s-length contracting to Indian services firms. They do FDI into captives and global capability centres (GCCs). They use GCCs in India as a platform for negotiation and supervision of contracting