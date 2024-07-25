Talking puppy tells tall tales

Three years ago, when I was trying to build a company (a sort of euphemism for not having steady income), some well-meaning folks sought my advice on the strategic direction for a fledgling startup.

This startup, they said, wanted to make a media splash about delivering groceries and other stuff in 10 minutes. Was a 10-minute delivery of much use to anyone? Can besan, banana, or bread be really the thing you would need or want in an emergency?

Since this was an informal chat and I had no skin in the game, I decided to have a bit