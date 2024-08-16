Tamil Nadu politics: An heir 'yet to mature', and the succession suspense

Sometime at the end of August, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) M K Stalin will travel to the US to solicit investment for the state. He will be away for nearly three weeks. Some say this is routine and like other chief ministers, he too is going to rouse the diaspora. But the issue of appointing a man in command when he is away for an extended spell could segue into a choice of a successor. With less than two years to go for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections (scheduled for 2026), the pressure is obvious.

