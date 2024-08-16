Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Tamil Nadu politics: An heir 'yet to mature', and the succession suspense

Tamil Nadu politics: An heir 'yet to mature', and the succession suspense

With M K Stalin away for three weeks, the politics in Tamil Nadu, already intriguing, is set to become even more interesting

Sometime at the end of August, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) M K Stalin will travel to the US to solicit investment for the state. He will be away for nearly three weeks. Some say this is routine and like other chief ministers, he too is going to ro
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Aditi Phadnis
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sometime at the end of August, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) M K Stalin will travel to the US to solicit investment for the state. He will be away for nearly three weeks. Some say this is routine and like other chief ministers, he too is going to rouse the diaspora. But the issue of appointing a man in command when he is away for an extended spell could segue into a choice of a successor. With less than two years to go for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections (scheduled for 2026), the pressure is obvious.

All
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon