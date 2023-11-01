close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Tech-powered aspirations for Amrit Kaal

A decadal calendar of multiple such technology-powered goals for Amrit Kaal may be essential if Bharat is to realise the Prime Minister's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047

Amrit Kaal, tech india, india, tech
Premium

Shashi Shekhar Vempati
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Follow Us
Three recent announcements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have stirred public debate on what kind of decadal goals must Bharat aspire for. The first announcement came in Mumbai on October 15 during his keynote address at the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee. In his speech, PM Modi declared the nation’s aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics apart from plans to host the Youth Olympics in the run-up to the same. The next two announcements came a few days
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Mission to Venus already configured: Isro chairman post Chandrayaan-3 plans

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

Aditya-L1 spacecraft takes selfie, images of Sun and moon from space

India's research riddle

Let the India party continue...

Suppressio veri, suggestio falsi

Gen AI needs global governance

Conflicts and macro threaten India's firewalls

Topics : ISRO science & technology Technology in Education Indian Economy BS Opinion

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon