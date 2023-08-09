Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

The Big State and its discontents

It is disheartening that India sees its place in the sun only in the context of a Chinese economic sunset

made in india, aatmanirbhar bharat, self-reliant, local, domestic, industry, manufacturing, make in india, export, import, trade, business, production
Premium

Kanika Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Perfumes, toiletries, umbrellas, toys, imitation jewellery, solar panels, mobile phones…. Over the past 10 years, all of these items and many more have attracted the attention of the Modi government’s Make in India enthusiasm.

Add in, since 2016, the following: Demonetisation, a crash deadline to introduce the Goods and Services Tax, two versions of the clunkily named Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (better known as FAME-I & -II), a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and now the licensing of laptops and generous state subsidies for semiconductor manufa
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

The curious case of vanishing Chinese foreign minister: Where is Qin Gang?

Delay in visa approvals for Chinese hurting Indian businesses: Report

China's biggest export hub struggles to stay afloat amid uncertainties

Why did this Chinese city name and shame debtors in a newspaper ad?

Chinese technicians may get faster visas to India to help set up factories

The green tinge of local manufacturing

States surge ahead

The fall in private investment

G20's reform blueprint from Gandhinagar

A pause with abundant caution

Topics : BS Opinion China economy Indian Economy Made in India

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon