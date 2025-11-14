The BJP will now look to become a dominant force in a post-Nitish Bihar

Here we go with our 10 quick takeaways from this Bihar election result.

The first is that however incredible this landslide might look, the ossified vote banks remain. As fights become more direct, either between two parties or alliances, the gap between a rout and a landslide can be just a few percentage points. The JDU got 15.39 per cent vote in 2020 and it has now gone up by about 4 percentage points to 19.26 (provisional figures at the time of writing). The BJP has risen, but only by a percentage point to 20.11 (provisional figures). Both have contested