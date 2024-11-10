The clean air challenge: Delhi braces for worsening pollution this season

It’s that time of the year again, and people of Delhi and its neighbouring areas are waiting for the sky to fall — literally. The cold is setting in. With the slowing wind, the pollutants already in the air will settle down. We will not be able to breathe. We can only hope and pray that the wind and rain gods bring us relief. This is because we have not done anything of consequence to combat pollution over the last year.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was designed to be an emergency alert system, aimed to take urgent steps