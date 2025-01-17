Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / The curry conquest: A global journey of cultural significance, creativity

The curry conquest: A global journey of cultural significance, creativity

Whether used as a racist slur or celebrated as a global staple, curry's journey exemplifies its cultural significance -shared history and culinary creativity

Food, Indian Food, Thali, Meal
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Kumar Abishek
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

“Stinks of curry,” “smells like curry,” and “curry smell” — these phrases have been wielded as shallow insults by British-American influencer Andrew Tate, Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer, Chinese social media users, and countless others. To them, “curry” serves as a pejorative term to denigrate people of Indian origin. But steering away from counter-vitriol, this column focuses on a more enduring aspect: The global journey of curry, from its origins in India to its status as a beloved cuisine worldwide.
 
The term “Indian curry” is an oversimplification of a diverse cuisine: There is no one “curry”, and no singular spice
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion eye culture Indian chefs food

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon