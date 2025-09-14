Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Short-date options provide opportunity for resilient financial systems

Short-date options provide opportunity for resilient financial systems

The debate is being framed incorrectly as a tradeoff between speculation and investor protection

economy
premium

The Indian equity derivatives ecosystem has made progress, but excessive attention has shifted to protecting some individuals from facing losses. While the data on retail losses is a concern, the proposed solution is flawed. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanti)

Ajay ShahUrvish Bidkar
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A debate is underway in India on whether the state should use its coercive power to prohibit weekly option contracts. This follows regulatory concerns about the scale of retail participation and the high proportion of individual traders who incur losses. While these concerns are understandable, a ban would be a policy error. It is a misdiagnosis of the problem and risks damaging hard-won financial-market development. We should not dismantle functioning markets; we should learn from global experience and foster a deeper, more resilient financial ecosystem. 
The debate is being framed incorrectly as a tradeoff between speculation
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Traders Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon