Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / The Great Indian Poverty Debate: Fresh estimates ignite new discussions

The Great Indian Poverty Debate: Fresh estimates ignite new discussions

The decline in poverty at the national level, by 17.2 percentage points, however, would be considered very sharp during the period from 2011-12 to 2023-24

poverty
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

P C MohananAmitabh Kundu
8 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A recent State Bank of India (SBI) study says that India’s poverty was well below 5 per cent in 2023-24. This was after the government released a fact sheet from the 2023-24 Household Consumer Expenditure Survey (HCES), recording a decline in poverty from 7.2 per cent in 2022-23 to 4.9 per cent in rural areas, and from 4.6 per cent to 4.1 per cent in urban areas during the same period. 
The decline in poverty at the national level, by 17.2 percentage points, however, would be considered very sharp during the period from 2011-12 to 2023-24, with the poverty figure
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : State Bank of India YONO poverty GDP growth BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon