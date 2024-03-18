The greening of flights

One way for airlines to be cleaner is to use green jet fuel — also known as sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF. Though it is priced two to three times higher than conventional fuel, airlines are securing increasing volumes.

More than 40 carriers have set some form of SAF adoption target. Most aim for the fuel to account for 10 per cent of their consumption by 2030. Latam Airlines and Singapore Airlines have a target of 5 per cent by 2030, and freight carriers DHL and FedEx aim for 30 per cent by the same year. United Airlines has emerged as