The HR ailment of public sector banks

In the past, the banker had seen a colleague being reprimanded for missing office for one day in March. He had a fever

Why was he doing that? Was he camera-shy? Not exactly. He didn’t want to leave any trace of his presence at the wedding. The Delhi-based banker was not comfortable with the idea of any of his bosses getting to know that he was at the wedding in Mumbai over two days in March, the last month of the financial year. This could have been interpreted as dereliction of duty. This is despite the fact that one of the two days was a public holiday.