close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

The HR ailment of public sector banks

Incidents of suicides highlight the prevalent work culture in PSBs

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
Image
Premium

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us
It may sound like an apocryphal story. But it’s not. Early March, when India was celebrating Holi, the festival of colour, a senior banker attended the wedding of a close friend's daughter in Mumbai. It was a public holiday. The gentleman stayed put through all the rituals over two days at a five-star hotel but was seen hiding whenever the camera clicked to shoot the goings-on.
Why was he doing that? Was he camera-shy? Not exactly. He didn’t want to leave any trace of his presence at the wedding. The Delhi-based banker was not comfortable with the idea of any of his bosses getting to know that he was at the wedding in Mumbai over two days in March, the last month of the financial year. This could have been interpreted as dereliction of duty. This is despite the fact that one of the two days was a public holiday.
In the past, the banker had seen a colleague being reprimanded for missing office for one day in March. He had a fever
Or

Also Read

Q3 results: PSBs' net profit jumps 66% on healthy interest margins

115 daily wagers, 43 salaried people died by suicide each day in 2021: Govt

FM Sitharaman to review PSBs performance Sat amid financial crisis in West

Infosys circulates three-phase work-from-office plan internally: Report

As air pollution rises, companies revert to hybrid work model in Delhi-NCR

The F word in Indian banking

FY24 kicks off a fresh cycle for Indian banking

Reserve Bank of India goes for a hawkish pause

You make the tea or the tea makes you?

Lesson for India from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse

China oils a West Asian deal

Atiq, Ansari, Naroda

The fabulous imprecision of history

Why Galilean moons, not Mars

Equality in love and inheritance

Topics : public sector banks suicides Human Resources

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

China oils a West Asian deal

Ranjan Mathai
6 min read
Premium

Atiq, Ansari, Naroda

Atiq Ahmad
7 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Apple's focus on India, same-sex marriage issue & more

Apple Inc, Apple
1 min read
Premium

The fabulous imprecision of history

Salman Rushdie
5 min read
Premium

Why Galilean moons, not Mars

Mars
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

China oils a West Asian deal

Ranjan Mathai
6 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon