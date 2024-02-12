The listing dilemma

In the past few weeks, I have been asked by many private companies about where they should list? In India or the US? Given the frequency of these discussions, it is clear that we are going to see a stream of new listings from the venture capital/private equity ecosystem. This move towards listings is driven by the robustness of markets in both India and the US, the pressure from fund limited partners for distributions, and the fact that many companies are left with only 9-12 months of cash runway.

The dilemma is clear: International investment banks want a global listing as