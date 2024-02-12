Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

The listing dilemma

When deciding between listing in India and the US, founders should prioritise long-term considerations over listing price

The listing dilemma
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Akash Prakash
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:33 PM IST
In the past few weeks, I have been asked by many private companies about where they should list? In India or the US? Given the frequency of these discussions, it is clear that we are going to see a stream of new listings from the venture capital/private equity ecosystem. This move towards listings is driven by the robustness of markets in both India and the US, the pressure from fund limited partners for distributions, and the fact that many companies are left with only 9-12 months of cash runway.

The dilemma is clear: International investment banks want a global listing as
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Despite secondary market volatility, IPO charm is here to stay: Analysts

Sensex ends 87 pts up, Nifty at 20,130; Tata Tech surges 165%, Gandhar 79%

Sensex leaps 493 pts, Nifty ends at record closing high of 20,268

Indices at record highs! Sensex soars 702 pts, tops 72K; Nifty holds 21,650

Sensex gains 179 pts, Nifty holds 21,700 after a choppy ride; IT stocks up

Public money and public policy

Demystifying significant beneficial ownership of a company

Imran Wins. Army defeated. Instability ahead in Pakistan

Simplifying nominations can boost financialisation

Downside risks to growth persist

Topics : Stock Market BS Opinion listing Investment Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon