Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

The Magnificent 7

The current level of concentration of tech giants in US markets is unprecedented. Could this be a bubble in the making?

The Magnificent 7 US tech giant
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Akash Prakash
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 10:37 PM IST
The Magnificent Seven is the new acronym everyone is talking about in global equity markets. They are the seven largest companies by market capitalisation in the US  (Microsoft,Apple, Nvidia, Amazon,Alphabet,Meta, Tesla) and have been on a tear over the past few years. These companies have seemingly been the driving force behind the markets, and their earnings, most recently Nvidia’s, drive market sentiment. Rarely have so few stocks been so important for global equities.

If we look at relative performance, the reason for the hype is obvious. Over the last nine years, the Mag Seven stocks have surged more than 18 times,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Women's Premier League: Gujarat Giants SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

PKL 2023: Gujarat Giants full players list, price and live stream details

IPL 2024 auction: Will Lucknow's light purse be enough to get heavy squad?

WPL 2024 RCB vs GG Highlights: Mandhana, Molineux maul Giants in Bengaluru

WPL 2024 LIVE CRICKET SCORE GG vs UP: Deepti hits 50, Warriorz stay alive

Stock market valuations and Sebi

Will unemployment be an issue for young voters?

Govt plugs loopholes in imports of QCO items

Balancing act: Knowing when you have enough

Truth in the AI era

Topics : BS Opinion US market US tech giants Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon