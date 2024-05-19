The nomadic life of a PSU banker

Last week’s column on what ails public sector banks prompted a recently retired banker to write me a long email about his career path. Here’s an edited version of it, reproduced with his permission.

Let’s call him Mr A. His wife describes him as a nomad, but he seems happy about the Bharat darshan he could indulge in during his career that spanned over three-and-a-half decades.

Hailing from a middle-class family in West Bengal, A, a postgraduate, joined a mid-sized south-based public sector bank in the late 1980s as a probationary officer (PO). He started out with postings at four