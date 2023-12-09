Sensex (0.44%)
The North-South fallacy

The argument that Indian polity is divided into a BJP-loving North and a South that continues to reject it is lazy and simplistic. Contest for 2024 is between the 'BJP heartland' and the peripheries

BJP
Photo: Bloomberg

Shekhar Gupta
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 09:30 AM IST
An intriguing new North-South binary has emerged in our political debate after the elections in four major states last week. The argument might look persuasive — that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules the North and the South continues to reject it, creating a horizontal divide in the Indian polity marked by the Vindhyas. I have used the description “intriguing” as a euphemism for the kind of simplistic and lazy theorising that calls for something stronger.

First of all, the challenge to the BJP’s supremacy is not limited to the South. A quick look at the political map of India will show that the BJP is not a North-centric party but a party of its own heartland. If the BJP
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

BS Opinion North India vs South India BJP indian politics

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 09:30 AM IST

