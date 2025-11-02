The path to Viksit Bharat lies in knowledge systems networked with industry

America’s stock market, unconcerned by trade tensions or fiscal strain, sits near a record high. The exuberance is driven by a new generation of techno-optimism — this time about artificial intelligence (AI). The “Magnificent Seven” (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla) now account for roughly 38 per cent of S&P 500’s market capitalisation and about half its profits. Their dominance, and the feverish faith in a new technology revolution, evokes memories of the late 1990s dotcom mania. S&P’s cyclically adjusted price-earnings ratio has breached 40 for the first time since 2000, when it reached 44 —